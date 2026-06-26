OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 65,260 Sempra Energy $SRE

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,260 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.75.

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Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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