OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $18.50 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,430.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,553.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,242.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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