OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $20.73 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Cencora Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $284.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.82 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. Cencora's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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