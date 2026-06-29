OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.17 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 15,951,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,382,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,973,146 shares of the company's stock worth $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock worth $478,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 127.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,277 shares of the company's stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here