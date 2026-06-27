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OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $4.64 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • OP Asset Management Ltd initiated a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter, buying 15,667 shares valued at about $4.64 million.
  • Teradyne reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.56 beating estimates and revenue of $1.28 billion, up 87% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive: several analysts raised price targets, and the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Teradyne.

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $436.86 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $382.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $472.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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