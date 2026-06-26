OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $7.13 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,408 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.00. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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