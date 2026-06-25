OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,884 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $23,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4%

Adobe stock opened at $196.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $392.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $238.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics said first-day U.S. online spending for Amazon Prime Day reached $8.3 billion, and it raised its estimate for total four-day retail-event spending to $26.3 billion, up 9% year over year. That supports Adobe’s analytics franchise and reinforces its visibility into consumer commerce trends. Reuters article

Adobe Analytics said first-day U.S. online spending for Amazon Prime Day reached $8.3 billion, and it raised its estimate for total four-day retail-event spending to $26.3 billion, up 9% year over year. That supports Adobe’s analytics franchise and reinforces its visibility into consumer commerce trends. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argued the recent selloff may be overdone, calling Adobe undervalued or “priced for too much bad news.” One model projected a rebound toward $253 in one quarter and $231 in two quarters, while other analysts highlighted Adobe’s strong cash generation and lower valuation. Benzinga article

Several commentary pieces argued the recent selloff may be overdone, calling Adobe undervalued or “priced for too much bad news.” One model projected a rebound toward $253 in one quarter and $231 in two quarters, while other analysts highlighted Adobe’s strong cash generation and lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a major expansion of its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud, which could help strengthen its AI product lineup and improve customer adoption over time. Yahoo Finance article

Adobe announced a major expansion of its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud, which could help strengthen its AI product lineup and improve customer adoption over time. Positive Sentiment: Bearish takeovers of the stock were countered by articles framing Adobe as a “dirt-cheap” tech giant and a potential rebound play after a steep decline, which may be helping limit downside. Motley Fool article

Bearish takeovers of the stock were countered by articles framing Adobe as a “dirt-cheap” tech giant and a potential rebound play after a steep decline, which may be helping limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles focused on whether Adobe’s freemium strategy and AI transition can reaccelerate growth, but investor skepticism remains high and no clear catalyst has been proven yet. Motley Fool article

Some articles focused on whether Adobe’s freemium strategy and AI transition can reaccelerate growth, but investor skepticism remains high and no clear catalyst has been proven yet. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warned that margins could deteriorate and that the market is still pricing in substantial AI-related disruption, which keeps pressure on the stock despite its lower valuation. Seeking Alpha article

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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