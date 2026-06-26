OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,746,775 shares of the company's stock worth $9,058,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,509,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,322,954,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,466 shares of the company's stock worth $1,822,534,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,741,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,317.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,458,475 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $727.12 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.37 and a 12 month high of $737.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,773.06. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total value of $421,294.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $731.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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