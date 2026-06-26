OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,330 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $864.00 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $504.58 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $856.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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