OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EHC opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.77 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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