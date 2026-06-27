OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $79,723,000. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.8% of OP Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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