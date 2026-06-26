OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Roblox from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush cut Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of RBLX opened at $46.40 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an existing securities class action alleging Roblox misled investors during the Oct. 30, 2025 to Apr. 30, 2026 class period, with the lead plaintiff deadline set for Aug. 7, 2026. These notices keep litigation risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an existing securities class action alleging Roblox misled investors during the Oct. 30, 2025 to Apr. 30, 2026 class period, with the lead plaintiff deadline set for Aug. 7, 2026. These notices keep litigation risk in focus for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action notices from Pomerantz, Schall, Rosen, Bronstein, and Bernstein Liebhard reinforce that investor lawsuits are advancing, which can keep uncertainty elevated even if the claims are not yet resolved. Article Title

Additional class-action notices from Pomerantz, Schall, Rosen, Bronstein, and Bernstein Liebhard reinforce that investor lawsuits are advancing, which can keep uncertainty elevated even if the claims are not yet resolved. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox also faces a new complaint alleging child labor exploitation, adding another reputational and legal overhang for the company. Article Title

Roblox also faces a new complaint alleging child labor exploitation, adding another reputational and legal overhang for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Another lawsuit alleges Roblox and Discord exposed children to predators and grooming risks, which could intensify scrutiny of Roblox’s platform safety practices and moderation policies. Article Title

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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