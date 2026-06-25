OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,812 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

S&P Global stock opened at $402.58 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.39 and a 200 day moving average of $454.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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