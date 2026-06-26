OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,411 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Summit Redstone set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.36 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $695,319.93. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $12,281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,848.25. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,814 shares of company stock valued at $99,846,591. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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