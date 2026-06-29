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OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Zimmer Biomet logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OP Asset Management Ltd opened a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter, buying 20,650 shares worth about $1.87 million. Other institutional investors also adjusted holdings, and institutions/hedge funds now own 88.89% of the stock.
  • Zimmer Biomet reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting $2.09 EPS on $2.09 billion in revenue, both above analyst estimates. Revenue rose 9.3% from a year earlier, and the company guided FY2026 EPS to 8.40–8.55.
  • Analysts were mixed but slightly cautious: several firms lowered price targets, and the consensus rating is currently Hold with an average price target of $102.70. The stock was last quoted at $92.92 and the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share.
  • Interested in Zimmer Biomet? Here are five stocks we like better.

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,650 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2%

ZBH stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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