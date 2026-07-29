Opal Capital LLC Acquires 98,820 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 2,167.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,379 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,820 shares during the quarter. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Brookfield by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,151 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Brookfield and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here