Opal Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,669 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.78. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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