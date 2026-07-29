Opal Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 33,313 Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,313 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $154.53 and a 52-week high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $186.92.

View Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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