Opal Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Opal Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,801 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group comprises about 1.2% of Opal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $301.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $286.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.96. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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