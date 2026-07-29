Opal Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 423.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total value of $2,613,954.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,497,480.52. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,594. This represents a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify’s integration with Snapchat will enable real-time music sharing, potentially increasing song discovery, engagement and traffic to the Spotify platform. Snapchat introduces real-time music sharing through Spotify integration

Spotify’s integration with Snapchat will enable real-time music sharing, potentially increasing song discovery, engagement and traffic to the Spotify platform. Positive Sentiment: A Q2 preview from Seeking Alpha projects strong user growth and argues that Spotify shares are attractive after falling toward the lower end of their 52-week range. The view is supported by Spotify’s solid Q1 performance, including earnings that exceeded expectations, although Q2 guidance was weaker than anticipated. Spotify Q2 Preview: Expecting Strong User Growth, Shares Attractive

A Q2 preview from Seeking Alpha projects strong user growth and argues that Spotify shares are attractive after falling toward the lower end of their 52-week range. The view is supported by Spotify’s solid Q1 performance, including earnings that exceeded expectations, although Q2 guidance was weaker than anticipated. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained its Overweight rating and $680 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels despite trimming its forecasts.

KeyCorp maintained its rating and $680 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels despite trimming its forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Spotify’s Q2 earnings release is approaching, with consensus expectations calling for approximately $3.78 to $3.41 per share depending on the estimate set. Investors are likely focused on subscriber additions, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook. Analysts note that Spotify lacks the typical combination of positive earnings revisions and a strong earnings-surprise trend that would signal a likely beat. Spotify Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Spotify’s Q2 earnings release is approaching, with consensus expectations calling for approximately $3.78 to $3.41 per share depending on the estimate set. Investors are likely focused on subscriber additions, advertising trends, margins and management’s outlook. Analysts note that Spotify lacks the typical combination of positive earnings revisions and a strong earnings-surprise trend that would signal a likely beat. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to $3.78, Q3 to $4.03, Q4 to $4.92, FY2026 to $16.64 and FY2027 to $21.61. The cuts suggest more cautious expectations for Spotify’s near-term earnings momentum, even though the firm retained its bullish rating and target price.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 3.5%

SPOT stock opened at $512.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.68. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $630.70.

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About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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