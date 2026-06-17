Opal Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,905 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,547,169,000 after buying an additional 244,085 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Stock Up 2.9%

Visa stock opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average of $324.29.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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