Opal Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,664 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Weiss Ratings cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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