Opal Capital LLC Buys Shares of 267,445 Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,145,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $203,346,000 after buying an additional 145,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,094,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,601 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,949,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 22.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,672,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,501 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,261,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil Trading Down 6.8%

NYSE VIV opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.4562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Telefonica Brasil's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Telefonica Brasil to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Telefonica Brasil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. New Street Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Telefonica Brasil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Telefonica Brasil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil's largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

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