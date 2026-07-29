Opal Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Opal Capital LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,794 shares of the bank's stock after selling 23,482 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 23,294,847 shares of the bank's stock worth $910,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,516 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the bank's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 618,683 shares of the bank's stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,444 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.8 billion , up 17% year over year and well above the $2.39 billion analyst estimate. First-half net profit reached $5.8 billion, supported by momentum in investment banking and wealth management. UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion, beating expectations

UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of , up 17% year over year and well above the $2.39 billion analyst estimate. First-half net profit reached $5.8 billion, supported by momentum in investment banking and wealth management. Positive Sentiment: The bank announced a new $3 billion share buyback planned by mid-2027, improving visibility into shareholder returns and potentially supporting earnings per share. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

The bank announced a new planned by mid-2027, improving visibility into shareholder returns and potentially supporting earnings per share. Positive Sentiment: Invested assets increased to approximately $7.3 trillion , while stronger wealth-management inflows and broad-based business momentum reinforced the earnings outlook. UBS stock gets a profit boost

Invested assets increased to approximately , while stronger wealth-management inflows and broad-based business momentum reinforced the earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Sergio Ermotti said geopolitical and market volatility could create temporary headwinds, although he characterized the underlying momentum as good. UBS also said the Credit Suisse integration is nearing completion, potentially reducing execution risk over time. UBS CEO: Volatility may cause temporary headwinds but momentum is good

CEO Sergio Ermotti said geopolitical and market volatility could create temporary headwinds, although he characterized the underlying momentum as good. UBS also said the Credit Suisse integration is nearing completion, potentially reducing execution risk over time. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Switzerland could impose tougher capital requirements on UBS. That “capital cloud” may offset the earnings beat and buyback announcement by limiting future distributions or requiring the bank to hold more capital.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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