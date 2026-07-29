Opal Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Opal Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,456 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.8% of Opal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028 . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. PMI U.S. Opens $1.2 Billion Aurora Campus

The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Philip Morris Gains Ground After ZYN Approval

Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum.

PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Philip Morris cut its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time, partly because of unfavorable currency assumptions. However, investors appear to be looking past the reduction because it does not primarily reflect weaker underlying demand and comes alongside substantial ZYN reinvestment. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $207.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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