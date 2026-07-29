Opal Capital LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Opal Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 1,388.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 12,431.2% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after buying an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,796,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,490,845,000 after buying an additional 149,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,327,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,420,294,000 after buying an additional 189,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $734,425,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.33.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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