Opal Capital LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Opal Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,539 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TTE opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.29%.The business had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report).

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