Opal Capital LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Opal Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1,743.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.6%

HD stock opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $331.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $343.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Home Depot Stock Surges With New Boys & Girls Clubs Renovation Plan

Home Depot announced a new renovation initiative with Boys & Girls Clubs, reinforcing its community-focused brand and potentially supporting customer engagement. The program is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings but contributed to the positive news flow. Positive Sentiment: Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Home Depot Options Activity and Defensive Rotation

Investors appeared to favor HD as a relatively defensive retail name while technology stocks weakened. Social-media commentary pointed to steady share accumulation, and August call-option activity surged as traders positioned for possible volatility ahead of the company’s mid-August earnings report. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $377 price target, implying additional upside from the cited share price. Analysts tracked by Quiver Quantitative had a median target of $376, with several targets ranging from $369 to $430. Positive Sentiment: The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case.

The latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $3.43 versus a $3.41 consensus and revenue of $41.77 billion versus $41.59 billion expected. Revenue grew 4.8% year over year, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 1,756 investors added HD shares while 1,877 reduced holdings in the latest reporting period. Insider activity was more cautious, with two executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases during the past six months. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted underlying risks including elevated leverage, housing-market weakness, mortgage-rate sensitivity and potentially pressured discretionary consumer spending. These issues could limit big-ticket home-improvement demand and create volatility around earnings. Home Depot Problems Brewing Underneath the Surface

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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