Opal Capital LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Opal Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Opal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 28,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,027,169.99. The trade was a 7.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,560. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE TSM opened at $393.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.77 and a 200 day moving average of $383.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. These 3 Companies Reported Record Results and Raised Guidance

TSMC reported record second-quarter results, with revenue of roughly $40 billion, and raised its outlook. The results reinforced demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. Positive Sentiment: The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. TSMC Raises 2026 CapEx Budget to Capture Long-Term AI, HPC Demand

The company is increasing its 2026 capital-spending budget to as much as $64 billion to expand advanced-chip capacity and capture long-term AI and HPC demand. Analysts at Needham raised their price target from $480 to $530 and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. 3 AI Chip and Memory Behemoths to Buy Ahead of August for Big Upside

Several market commentaries continue to identify TSMC as a major beneficiary of expanding AI infrastructure investment, alongside other chip and memory leaders. Its position as a critical supplier to leading AI-chip designers supports the bullish thesis. Positive Sentiment: TSMC vice presidents reported multiple open-market purchases, modestly increasing their personal holdings. Insider buying can provide a supportive signal, although the transactions are small relative to the company’s market value. SEC Insider Purchase Filing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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