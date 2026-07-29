Opal Capital LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Roche Holding AG $RHHBY

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Roche by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,576 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Roche by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,598 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Stock Up 3.2%

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Roche from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

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Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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