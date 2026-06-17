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Opal Capital LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Kinder Morgan logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Opal Capital LLC opened a new position in Kinder Morgan, buying 176,193 shares valued at about $4.85 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Kinder Morgan reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.48 beating estimates by $0.10 and revenue of $4.83 billion topping expectations; revenue also rose 13.8% year over year.
  • The company raised its dividend to $0.2975 per quarter, implying an annualized payout of $1.19 and a 3.8% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $34.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan.

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,193 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $700,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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