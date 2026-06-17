Opal Capital LLC Invests $8.98 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,983,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Opal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced a more than $1 billion investment to expand U.S. Vision manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida, adding new packaging, distribution, and advanced manufacturing capacity. The move supports its long-term manufacturing push and could improve supply-chain resilience. Positive Sentiment: J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Article Title

J&J’s rare-disease drug IMAAVY (nipocalimab) posted strong Phase 2/3 results in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and received FDA Priority Review, reinforcing the company’s pipeline growth story. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Article Title

TipRanks highlighted Johnson & Johnson as one of three dividend aristocrats with a Strong Buy rating, which may support investor interest in the stock’s defensive income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside.

Analyst commentary noted JNJ’s strong recent share performance and asked whether the stock still offers value after a big one-year run, suggesting valuation concerns may be tempering upside. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street reacted to late-stage TALVEY blood-cancer trial results, with the article framing the data as important for whether J&J can keep growing after losing a multibillion-dollar drug, making the readout a potential pressure point for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $235.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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