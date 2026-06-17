Opal Capital LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,262,000. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3,018.2% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 4.7%

ASML stock opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,561.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,383.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,913.70. The stock has a market cap of $709.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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