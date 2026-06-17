Opal Capital LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. American Electric Power makes up about 1.7% of Opal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,496,895 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,417,000 after acquiring an additional 828,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,661,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,659,000 after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,626,841 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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