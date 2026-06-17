Opal Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,077,000. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 3.5% of Opal Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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