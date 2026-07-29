Opal Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Opal Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $289.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Software Is Beating Chips for Once

Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Intuit Securities Class Action Allegations

The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded INTU to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed more negatively than positively and could limit a recovery in the shares. Investors also remain concerned about AI-driven disruption and earnings pressure. TD Cowen Downgrades Intuit

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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