Opal Capital LLC Sells 10,483 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Opal Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other news, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $68,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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