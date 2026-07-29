Opal Capital LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $363.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $336.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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