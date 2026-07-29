Opal Capital LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,040,858,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Chips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could strengthen Micron’s domestic competitive position, pricing power and margins by limiting lower-cost competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Micron: The Boom And Bust Memory Cycle Could Finally Be Dead

Micron’s latest results remain a fundamental support: quarterly revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. Analysts and some commentary continue to view AI-driven demand, high-bandwidth memory and contracted customer agreements as evidence this cycle may be structurally stronger than prior memory booms. Neutral Sentiment: CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. CME launches single stock futures enabling investors to trade SpaceX, Micron 23 hours a day

CME Group launched nearly round-the-clock single-stock futures, including contracts linked to Micron. The move may improve access and liquidity but also allows investors to react more quickly to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Investors are reducing exposure to the AI trade amid fears of an AI bubble, expensive data-center financing and concerns that semiconductor valuations and spending expectations have become excessive. Micron was among the weakest performers in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index as memory stocks extended their pullback. Negative Sentiment: CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Why Micron Stock Just Dropped Again

CXMT’s blockbuster Shanghai IPO and reports of advances in China’s domestic semiconductor equipment heightened fears that Chinese manufacturers could rapidly expand DRAM production, narrow the technology gap and pressure Micron’s future pricing and market share. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking is also significant after Micron’s extraordinary year-long rally. A chief accounting officer’s sale of 879 shares at approximately $1,000 per share added a minor insider-selling signal, though the transaction represented only about 2.45% of that executive’s holdings.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $820.53 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $973.08 and its 200 day moving average is $632.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $926.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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