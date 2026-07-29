Opal Capital LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. State Street Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,566,643 shares of the company's stock worth $3,532,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,999,422 shares of the company's stock worth $2,334,040,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,262,513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,966,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. KeyCorp cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $402.00 to $387.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.05.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Up 7.3%

NYSE:HCA opened at $417.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.82 and a 12-month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.21 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.45%.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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