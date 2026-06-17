Opal Capital LLC Takes Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 345,886 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $594,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,321,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $306,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896,363 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,244,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,489,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Arete Research upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Danske lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.57.

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Nokia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nokia announced a $30 million expansion of its Pennsylvania advanced semiconductor test and packaging operations, a move aimed at supporting AI infrastructure and photonic chip production. The project is expected to add hundreds of jobs and could strengthen Nokia’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, which may improve long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Nokia announced a $30 million expansion of its Pennsylvania advanced semiconductor test and packaging operations, a move aimed at supporting AI infrastructure and photonic chip production. The project is expected to add hundreds of jobs and could strengthen Nokia’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, which may improve long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Local coverage highlighted the expansion as a meaningful economic win for Lehigh County, with job creation estimates ranging from 250 to 500 positions. The headlines around increased U.S. investment and AI-related manufacturing could be supporting sentiment around Nokia’s strategic positioning. Article Title

Local coverage highlighted the expansion as a meaningful economic win for Lehigh County, with job creation estimates ranging from 250 to 500 positions. The headlines around increased U.S. investment and AI-related manufacturing could be supporting sentiment around Nokia’s strategic positioning. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary and recent coverage also pointed to Nokia’s AI framework and 6G ambitions as potential competitive advantages, reinforcing the idea that the company is trying to expand beyond traditional telecom equipment into higher-growth areas. Article Title

Analyst-style commentary and recent coverage also pointed to Nokia’s AI framework and 6G ambitions as potential competitive advantages, reinforcing the idea that the company is trying to expand beyond traditional telecom equipment into higher-growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Additional local articles focused on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s visit and the broader regional investment story, which may help brand visibility but are less likely to affect near-term financial results. Article Title

Additional local articles focused on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s visit and the broader regional investment story, which may help brand visibility but are less likely to affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat expansion news, recent market commentary suggests Nokia’s sharp year-to-date rally has left the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, with investors questioning whether the valuation already reflects much of the good news. Article Title

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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