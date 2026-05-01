Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $38.59 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 677.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,555 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 358,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a large buyback capacity — Netflix expanded its share‑repurchase authorization by roughly $25 billion, which reduces float and supports EPS and the share price. InsiderMonkey: Buyback

Board approved a large buyback capacity — Netflix expanded its share‑repurchase authorization by roughly $25 billion, which reduces float and supports EPS and the share price. Positive Sentiment: Q1 fundamentals and earnings signals remain strong — Netflix reported solid Q1 results (revenue growth ~16% YoY and an EPS beat), and some analysts/commentators say the sell‑off overlooked bullish elements in the report. Fool: Sell‑off Is a Gift

Q1 fundamentals and earnings signals remain strong — Netflix reported solid Q1 results (revenue growth ~16% YoY and an EPS beat), and some analysts/commentators say the sell‑off overlooked bullish elements in the report. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks lifted forward EPS estimates — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, which helps justify the stock after the post‑earnings repricing. (Estimates reported by market commentary.)

Analyst model tweaks lifted forward EPS estimates — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026/27 EPS forecasts, which helps justify the stock after the post‑earnings repricing. (Estimates reported by market commentary.) Neutral Sentiment: Mobile product push (Clips/vertical feed) aims to boost engagement and discovery but monetization impact is uncertain near term. TechCrunch: Clips

Mobile product push (Clips/vertical feed) aims to boost engagement and discovery but monetization impact is uncertain near term. Neutral Sentiment: Programming slate: May content highlights (new originals and returns) help retention/engagement but are incremental vs. macro growth drivers. MarketWatch: May slate

Programming slate: May content highlights (new originals and returns) help retention/engagement but are incremental vs. macro growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation comparisons (e.g., SIRI vs. NFLX) are circulating; these frame Netflix as more expensive on absolute metrics but still attractive on growth-adjusted measures. Zacks: SIRI vs NFLX

Relative valuation comparisons (e.g., SIRI vs. NFLX) are circulating; these frame Netflix as more expensive on absolute metrics but still attractive on growth-adjusted measures. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the earnings update included a notable sell‑off that some say reflected disappointment around near‑term guidance, leaving sentiment fragile. Fool: Why Stock Falling

Market reaction to the earnings update included a notable sell‑off that some say reflected disappointment around near‑term guidance, leaving sentiment fragile. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism is drawing attention to governance and valuation, which can create near‑term uncertainty even if it leads to constructive outcomes later. Yahoo Finance: Activism

Shareholder activism is drawing attention to governance and valuation, which can create near‑term uncertainty even if it leads to constructive outcomes later. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts/journalists call the post‑earnings dip a “hold” scenario — arguing the stock isn’t cheap enough relative to other opportunities right after the drop. 247WallSt: Hold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here