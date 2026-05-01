Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1%

UNH stock opened at $371.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $411.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here