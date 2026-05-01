Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 224,781 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866,996 shares of the company's stock after selling 224,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Liberty Global worth $42,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,833,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,538,570 shares of the company's stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company's stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 832,838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 36.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,519,167 shares of the company's stock worth $29,600,000 after buying an additional 678,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,520.6% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 536,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 524,522 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Liberty Global Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LBTYK opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($8.29). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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