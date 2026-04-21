Optas LLC Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Optas LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 33,792 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research upped their target price on eBay from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore increased their price target on eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

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