Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 140,000 SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. SentinelOne comprises about 0.2% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock worth $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company's stock worth $128,278,000 after buying an additional 346,014 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,709,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,640,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,092.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,835,651.72. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $430,794.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 643,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 611,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of S stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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