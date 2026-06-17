Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $37,504,000. Netflix makes up 3.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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