Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,025 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.77% of Option Care Health worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $61,787,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,287,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 488,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,193,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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