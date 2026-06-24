Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Stock Holdings Trimmed by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 984,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 278,193 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Option Care Health worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 26,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. The trade was a 1.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $783,820.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,500. The trade was a 8.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

See Also

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