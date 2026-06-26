Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Elon Musk, Larry Fink & Brian Armstrong are ALL Piling into This (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its Oracle stake by 8.4% in the first quarter, buying 7,765 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 100,579 shares valued at about $14.8 million.
  • Oracle recently reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations, with EPS of $2.11 versus the $1.96 consensus and revenue of $19.18 billion, up 20.6% year over year. The company also issued guidance for Q1 2027 and FY 2027.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.27, while Oracle also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,579 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.0%

ORCL opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oracle Right Now?

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
By Bridget Bennett | June 21, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines