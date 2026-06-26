Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,579 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.0%

ORCL opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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